 
  
 
Google full text of our books:
     
bookjacket

On Bullshit
Harry G. Frankfurt

A #1 New York Times Bestseller
Winner of the 2005 Bestseller Award in Philosophy, The Book Standard

Hardcover | 2005 | $9.95 | ($5.97) | £7.50 | ISBN: 9780691122946
80 pp. | 4 x 6
Add to Shopping Cart

eBook | ISBN: 9781400826537 |
Our eBook editions are available from these online vendors

Reviews
Chapter 1 [HTML] or [PDF] pdf-icon
View translation jackets

Google full text of this book:
 

OnBullshit

New York Book Review Advertisement

A #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER

One of the most salient features of our culture is that there is so much bullshit. Everyone knows this. Each of us contributes his share. But we tend to take the situation for granted. Most people are rather confident of their ability to recognize bullshit and to avoid being taken in by it. So the phenomenon has not aroused much deliberate concern. We have no clear understanding of what bullshit is, why there is so much of it, or what functions it serves. And we lack a conscientiously developed appreciation of what it means to us. In other words, as Harry Frankfurt writes, "we have no theory."

Frankfurt, one of the world's most influential moral philosophers, attempts to build such a theory here. With his characteristic combination of philosophical acuity, psychological insight, and wry humor, Frankfurt proceeds by exploring how bullshit and the related concept of humbug are distinct from lying. He argues that bullshitters misrepresent themselves to their audience not as liars do, that is, by deliberately making false claims about what is true. In fact, bullshit need not be untrue at all.

Rather, bullshitters seek to convey a certain impression of themselves without being concerned about whether anything at all is true. They quietly change the rules governing their end of the conversation so that claims about truth and falsity are irrelevant. Frankfurt concludes that although bullshit can take many innocent forms, excessive indulgence in it can eventually undermine the practitioner's capacity to tell the truth in a way that lying does not. Liars at least acknowledge that it matters what is true. By virtue of this, Frankfurt writes, bullshit is a greater enemy of the truth than lies are.

Reviews:

"[Frankfurt] tries, with the help of Wittgenstein, Pound, St. Augustine and the spy novelist Eric Ambler, among others, to ask some of the preliminary questions--to define the nature of a thing recognized by all but understood by none. . . . What is bullshit, after all? Mr. Frankfurt points out it is neither fish nor fowl. Those who produce it certainly aren't honest, but neither are they liars, given that the liar and the honest man are linked in their common, if not identical, regard for the truth."--Peter Edidin, New York Times

"The scholar who answers the question, 'What is bullshit?' bids boldly to define the spirit of the present age. . . . Frankfurt's conclusion . . . is that bullshit is defined not so much by the end product as by the process by which it is created. Eureka! Frankfurt's definition is one of those not-at-all-obvious insights that become blindingly obvious the moment they are expressed."--Timothy Noah, Slate

"Immediately, I must say: read it. Beautifully written, lucid, ironic and profound, it is a model of what philosophy can and should do. It is a small and highly provocative masterpiece, and I really don't think I am bullshitting you here."--Bryan Appleyard, The Sunday Times (London)

"This is what the world has long needed. . . . Bullshit is now such a dominant feature of our culture that most of us are confident we can recognize and rebuff it. But Frankfurt shows the reader just how insidious (and destructive) it can be. . . . This book will change your life."--Leopold Froehlich, Playboy

"Frankfurt's book should be required reading for anyone whose speech or writing are intended for public consumption. Despite his subject, he is definitely not full of it."--Kevin Wood, The Daily Yomiuri

More reviews

This book has been translated into:

  • Italian
  • German
  • Hebrew
  • French
  • Japanese
  • Spanish
  • Polish
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Dutch
  • Finnish
  • Portuguese (Portugal)
  • Danish
  • Russian
  • Swedish
  • Norwegian
  • Slovene

Other Princeton books authored or coauthored by Harry G. Frankfurt:

Subject Areas:

Hardcover: Not for sale in South Asia

Shopping Cart options:

  • For ebooks:

Our eBook editions are available
from these online vendors:

  • Amazon Kindle Store
  • Apple iBooks
  • Barnes & Noble Nook Store
  • Google Play eBook Store
  • Kobo eBook Store

    • Many of our ebooks are available through
    library electronic resources including these platforms:

  • Books at JSTOR
  • Ebrary
  • Ebook Library
  • EBSCO Ebooks
  • MyiLibrary
  • Dawsonera (UK)

    • Shopping Cart:

    ***Hardcover: Not for sale in South Asia

    • For hardcover/paperback orders in United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Australia

     Hardcover $9.95 | ($5.97) ISBN: 9780691122946

    		Add to shopping cart
    View contents of your shopping cart

    • For hardcover/paperback orders in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and Pakistan

     Hardcover  £7.50 ISBN: 9780691122946

    		Add to shopping cart
    View contents of your shopping cart

    Prices subject to change without notice

    File created: 11/18/2016

    Questions and comments to: webmaster@press.princeton.edu
    Princeton University Press

    holiday sale Holiday Book Sale
    New Book E-mails
    New In Print
    PUP Blog
    Videos/Audios
    Princeton APPS
    Sample Chapters
    Subjects
    Series
    Catalogs
    Princeton Legacy Library
    Exam/Desk Copy
    Textbooks
    Media/Reviewers
    Rights/Permissions
    Ordering
    Recent Awards
    Princeton Shorts
    Freshman Reading
    PUP Europe
    About Us
    Contact Us
    Links
    F.A.Q.
    PUP Home


    Bookmark and Share
    Send me emails
    about new books in:
    Philosophy
    Sociology
    World History / Comparative History
    American Literature
    More Choices